Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi, discusses local manufacturing, investment in India

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stressed that the company is committed to growing and investing across the country. Cook, who is in India to launch the company's flagship retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi, thanked PM Modi for the warm welcome.

"Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India's future – from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment", Cook said in a tweet, posting a picture with PM Modi. "We are committed to growing and investing across the country," he added.

Right after the inauguration of Apple's first physical store in India, Apple BKC, in Mumbai, Cook will open the company's second retail store, Apple Saket, situated at the Select CITYWALK mall in New Delhi. The opening of two physical stores consecutively in India comes surprisingly soon after Apple expanded iPhone manufacturing in India. Apple now locally manufactures its latest iPhone models right after their launch in India. And now the iPhone maker is looking to double down on local production ahead of the launch.

Apple is ramping up its manufacturing in India, along with growing its retail presence. Apple began manufacturing iPhone in India in 2017, and since then, the company has worked with suppliers to assemble new iPhone models and produce a growing number of components. Amid the local manufacturing push and an upcoming widespread retail store strategy, Apple shipped iPhones and iPads worth $7.5 billion (roughly Rs 61.7 lakh crore) in India in FY22-23, according to CMR data accessed by IANS.

In FY23, Apple shipped more than 7 million iPhones and half a million iPads in the country, registering a 28 percent growth for iPhone shipments, according to initial estimates provided by market intelligence firm CMR.

— Written with inputs from IANS