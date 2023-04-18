Here is the first look video on previewed Apple BKC, the first Apple Store in India. Located in Mumbai’s bustling Bandra Kurla Complex financial, arts, and entertainment district, Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions. Also Read - Apple's AR 'Apple Glasses' to launch by 2027Also Read - Hello Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook greets Indians ahead of Apple BKC launch tomorrow Also Read - How to migrate your data from iPhone to Android phone in easy steps
Apple BKC First Look | Apple’s First Retail Store - Watch Video
Here is the first look video on previewed Apple BKC, the first Apple Store in India. Located in Mumbai’s bustling Bandra Kurla Complex financial, arts, and entertainment district, Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.