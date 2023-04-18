Apple BKC First Look | Apple’s First Retail Store - Watch Video

comscore
Apple BKC First Look | Apple's First Retail Store

Here is the first look video on previewed Apple BKC, the first Apple Store in India. Located in Mumbai's bustling Bandra Kurla Complex financial, arts, and entertainment district, Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.

Here is the first look video on previewed Apple BKC, the first Apple Store in India. Located in Mumbai’s bustling Bandra Kurla Complex financial, arts, and entertainment district, Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions. Also Read - Apple's AR 'Apple Glasses' to launch by 2027

  Published Date: April 18, 2023 10:22 AM IST
