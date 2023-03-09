comscore Android 14 Developer Preview 2 released: Everything you need to know
Android 14 Developer Preview 2 brings a host of new features: Gives more control to users

Android 14 will be announced at Google I/O on May 10.

  • Google has released the second developer preview of Android 14.
  • Android 14 DP2 can be installed on select pixel phones for testing.
  • Android 14 DP2 offers more security to the OS.
Android 14

Google dropped the first developer preview of Android 14 last month. Now, in less than a month, it has released the Android 14 Developer Preview 2. The new update brings a host of changes and adds more security and privacy-centric features. Also Read - Android 15 codename revealed, it's 'Vanilla Ice Cream'

While developer previews are here, the final version of the update will arrive only in H2 of this year. The beta should be live next month, as per the schedule, and it will be officially announced at Google I/O on May 10. Also Read - Android 14 may feature new settings for region-specific preferences: Check details

Android 14 Developer Preview 2: What’s new

Some of the major features of Android 14 appear to be security and privacy-centric. There’s a new screenshot detection framework in DP2 that thwarts screenshots in the backend so the user information is safe. Also Read - Android 14 Developer Preview 1 released for Google Pixel phones

This will be helpful for sensitive information like bank details since hackers cannot capture a snapshot of your data.

Furthermore, there’s an iOS-like feature that’s growing on Android 14. The DP2 brings the photo-picker section where users can limit access to specific photos. What this will do is, it won’t let apps like Twitter or Facebook gain access to all your private photos.

Then, there’s support for passkey sign-ins on more apps so you don’t have to always type in your password when logging in.

Some of the other changes and features include more dismissable notifications, flash notifications feature, a new battery widget in battery settings, and some regrouping in the UI. With DP2, there’s also a dedicated ‘Speakers & Displays’ section.

Other than this, DP1 also brought a few other major changes such as App cloning, more customization options, pre-app language preferences, advanced memory protection, deletion of carrier-installed bloatware, and more.

What phones support Android 14 Developer Preview 2?

Google’s Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro support Android 14 Developer Preview 2.

Android 14 release schedule

Following is the schedule of the Android 14 OS.

Android 14 Developer Preview 1 – February (released)

Android 14 Developer Preview 2 – March (released)

Android 14 Beta 1 – April

Android 14 Beta 2 – May

Android 14 Platform Stability 1 – June

Android 14 Platform Stability 2 – March

  • Published Date: March 9, 2023 10:11 AM IST


