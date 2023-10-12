Nothing announced the all-new Nothing OS 2.5 for the Phone 2 users on Wednesday. The update brings quite a feature such as a monochromatic theme, upgrades to the Quick Settings options, and more. However, the most significant thing about the update is that it’s based on the latest Android 14 OS.

Before you get excited and think that your Phone 2 is getting the latest Android update immediately after the Pixel devices, note that this is the beta update. That’s the catch here. But at least, users who signed up for the Open Beta update can experience the latest Android 14 OS early. Also, the Nothing OS 2.5 features are a plus.

Having said that, the latest Open Beta 1 update brings some improvements and features. Phone 2 users signed up to receive the Open Beta update can enjoy all of these features.

Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 features

As per a community post on Nothing’s website, Android 14 underneath Nothing OS 2.5 allows users to choose a monochromatic theme in the basic color section.

There’s a new back gesture while interacting with apps. The update also brings an updated Quick Settings layout and adds Nothing earbuds icons. There are more Lock Screen shortcut options including do not disturb, mute, QR scanner, and video camera.

Interestingly, now users can set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, thanks to the updated volume control interface. Furthermore, the update brings regional settings.

Apart from this, there are some specific Nothing OS updates. This includes an updated widgets library interface. It also brings a new photo widget, allowing users to display favorite photos on the Home and Lock screens. There’s now a new screenshot editor and menu for advanced editing features. It also comes with a quick deletion option.

Nothing has added an option to hide app icons on the Home Screen and app drawer. To reveal the hidden apps, users can swipe right. A three-finger swipe now takes screenshots and double pressing the power button can let you access a particular feature. So the double-press feature is basically now customizable.

The update also brings a redesigned joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customization page for a comprehensive view of options. Nothing has also introduced a glass filter for wallpapers. Lastly, there are now solid color wallpapers for those who want a cleaner and minimal-looking Home Screen appearance.

Here’s how to update

Before you update make sure to get a backup of your device. Once done, follow the process below.

– Ensure that you are on the Nothing OS 2.0.3

– Download the Beta file and install it from downloads

– Head to Settings > System > Update to Beta version

– Tap on ‘Check for new version’ and continue with the process to update to the latest version, which should be Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5.

Since this is a beta update you may encounter some bugs. That said, if it gets unbearable by any chance, you can always roll back. Follow the steps below to roll back. Do note that rolling back will result in a factory reset.

Here’s how to roll back

– Download the rollback package for Nothing OS 2.0.3

– Head to Settings > System > Update to Beta version

– Tap ‘Import file’ and select the downloaded rollback package.