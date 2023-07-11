Nothing has announced the launch of its Nothing Phone 2. It comes with an improved design, higher-end internals, and an upgrade to the Glyph interface.

The newly launched smartphone is available in Grey and White colours and comes in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM and 512GB storage options.

Some of the highlights of the newly launched smartphone include 0.35mm thick bezels, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4700mAh battery, 50MP rear and 32MP front camera.

Nothing Phone 2 price and availability in India

The Nothing Phone 2 is priced at Rs 44,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Rs 49,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and Rs 54,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

It will be available for purchase in Grey and White colours, starting July 14 via Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications

CPU, storage and Operating system

Nothing Phone 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and Adreno 730 GPU. The smartphone is offered in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variants.

The device boots on Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13 and offers three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates every two months.

Display

Nothing Phone 2 features a 6.7-inch flexible OLED display with LTPO and 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution at 394 ppi.

The smartphone has a centre-punch-hole display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, symmetrical bezels, and HDR peak pixel brightness of 1600 nits.

Battery

Nothing Phone 2 has a 4,700mAh cell with 45W wired charging that fully charges the smartphone in 55 minutes, as per the company’s claim. In addition to this, it has got 15W wireless charging that fully charges the smartphone in 130 minutes. Furthermore, it also has reverse 5W wireless charging.

Camera

Nothing Phone 2 features a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with ƒ/1.88 aperture as the main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN1 sensor with ƒ/2.2 aperture.

The camera has OIS and EIS support. There is a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with ƒ/2.45 aperture in the front.

Connectivity

Nothing Phone 2 has dual SIM cards, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.3, NFC and USB Type C. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint sensor under the display, accelerometer, proximity, gyroscope and compass.

In addition to this, the smartphone comes with three mics and dual stereo speakers.

Design

Nothing Phone 2 comes with Gorilla Glass protection at the front and back of the smartphone and it has an IP54 rating for splash, water and dust resistance.

The newly launched smartphone measures 162.1 mm in height, 76.4 mm in width and 8.6 mm in depth. It weighs 201.2g.