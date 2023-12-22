Amazon has reduced the price of Prime Lite membership plan in India. Earlier, the company offered Prime Lite membership subscription plan costed Rs 999 in India. Now, the company has reduced its pricing to Rs 799, making the plan cheaper by Rs 200.

In addition to reducing the pricing of its Prime Lite membership plan, Amazon India has also made changes to the benefits offered by Amazon Prime Lite subscription plan. The Amazon Prime Lite membership now offers one-day delivery, two-day delivery, scheduled delivery and same-day delivery options. It also offers no-cost EMI, six months of free screen replacement, early access to exclusive deals and Amazon Prime Video subscription. The updated plan also offers no-rush shipping to eligible addresses along with a cashback of Rs 25 and morning delivery to eligible addresses at Rs 175 per item. Apart from this, the updated Amazon Prime Lite membership now supports a single device as opposed to two devices.

However, Prime Video quality has been restricted to HD. Also, Prime membership does not include access to Amazon Prime Music and Prime Reading — services that are a part of the standard Amazon Prime plan.

Amazon Prime membership subscription plans in India

In total, Amazon offers four Prime membership subscription plans in India. The monthly Prime subscription plan is priced at Rs 299, while the quarterly Prime membership subscription plan costs Rs 599 for three months. Then there is the annual Prime membership plan that costs Rs 1,499 for 12 months and the annual Prime Lite membership plan that now costs Rs 799.

Amazon Prime membership benefits

Amazon Prime membership offers one-day delivery, two-day delivery, scheduled delivery and same-day delivery options. In addition to that, it offers benefits such as Prime Reading, unlimited access to Amazon Music, unlimited access to Amazon Prime Video, early access to exclusive deals, no-cost EMI, six-months of free screen replacement, access to Prime gaming and Amazon Family offers. This plan also offers no-rush shipping to eligible addresses along with a cashback of Rs 25 and morning delivery to eligible addresses at Rs 50 per item, which is way less than the Lite membership plan.