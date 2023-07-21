Amazon India says it sold 10,000 smart TVs during Prime Day Sale

Amazon India recently hosted its annual Prime Day sale wherein it offered massive discounts and interesting deals on the purchase of various electronic devices including smart TV. According to the company, it recorded staggering sales of premium brands of smart TVs like Sony, Samsung, LG, and VU, along with One Plus and other demanding TV brands.

Amazon India said that it recorded a 30 percent hike in sales coming from the smart TV segment, which was significantly greater in the 55-inches smart TV segment.

The market for smart LED TVs witnessed three to four times the market growth. Amazon also claims to record sales of 1,000 smart OLED TVs on Prime Day that took place between July 15 and July 16. Amazon India Prime Day Sale made smart TVs more pocket-friendly, and availability and informed audience were the key pointers that made the sales of smart TV recording to new heights.

The OLED smart TV witness a growth of 300 percent and QLED TVs fetched 100 percent growth in sales year-over-year. The informed masses were able to fetch deal-breaking smart TVs from every corner of India. Smart TV buyers were looking across various brands like Sony, VU, OnePlus, Samsung, Mi, and LG. The Smart TV buyers also looked up to brands like Acer, VU, HCL, and TCL with jaw-dropping offers.

The era of 5G connectivity also enhanced the growth of smart TV across the Indian territory, which helped upgrade to the latest technology available on a smart TV. The consumption of content in a household also helped to upgrade and stay up to date with the latest technology. Amazon India also helped its smart TV buyers to get well-informed with their purchase decision, such as the viewing distance, screen size, and resolution.

The growth of 43-inch TV became more consistent among smart TV buyers at Amazon India with the introduction of 4K to an affordable range. Amazon expects that soon the trend of 55-inch TVs will be the entry point for smart TV buyers with Amazon continuing with the no-cost EMI option.

