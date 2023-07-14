Amazon Prime Day sale will offer upto 40 percent off on mobiles from brands like Redmi, Xiaomi, iQOO, Samsung, Apple, and others.

Amazon has announced its Prime Day sale for the year and it’s starting this weekend in India. The Prime Day sale will be for two days from July 15 to July 16. In the sale, there will be offers on several different products across different categories including smartphones. Some of the brands participating in the sale will be Samsung, Apple, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, Tecno, Motorola, and others.

Let’s take a look at some of the top smartphone deals in the sale.

One of the most prominent deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale will be for the latest iPhone 14. The smartphone will be effectively priced at Rs 66,499. The device has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by a 5-core A15 Bionic chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, which is available at Rs 79,999, will be available for Rs 73,999 effectively. This is the latest Samsung premium device that comes with a 6.1-inch compact display and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The newly launched iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be effectively available starting at Rs 31,999 in the Prime Day sale. It is the latest iQOO smartphone with a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The newly launched OnePlus Nord will be available in the sale for Rs 32,999 effectively. The device has a large AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It has a 50MP triple camera system.

The Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro will go on sale for the first time on Amazon in the Prime Day sale. The Narzo 60 has a 90Hz AMOLED panel and is powered by a Dimensity 6020 SoC. The Narzo 60 Pro, on the other hand, has a 120Hz curved AMOLED panel and packs a Dimensity 7050 SoC. The series will start at Rs 16,999.

The OnePlus 11R will be effectively available for Rs 38,999. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The device also comes with an OIS-supported 50MP camera.

