Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Best early deals on Smart TVs

Amazon Prime Day Early Deal is live now and offers discounts on thousands of products across various categories. Here is list of best deals on Smart TVs.

Amazon is all set to host its annual two-day sale event for Prime members. Prime Day 2023 sale will start at 12:00 AM on July 15 and will last till July 16, 2023. The sale will offer great deals and discounts on various products available on Amazon to Prime members.

Before the start of the actual sale, Amazon has started Prime Day Early Deal. This special sale event is live now and only available for Prime members. It offers discounts on thousands of products across various categories including electronics, fashion, home and kitchen, toys and games, and more.

If you are planning to buy a smart TV and waiting for prices to drop, here is a list of the best deals available on smart TVs during the Amazon Prime Day Early Deal.

Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV (43-inch) offers a 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has a quad-core processor, built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Auto Low Latency Mode, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Interested buyers can avail 44 percent discount on Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV during Amazon Prime Day Early Deal and can get it for Rs 23,999.

OnePlus Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (50-inch) offers a bezel-less design and 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. It comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, two USB ports and 24 Watts audio output with Dolby Audio.

Interested buyers can get this TV for Rs 30,999 after a 33 percent discount during Amazon Prime Day Early Deal.

OnePlus Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (43-inch) features a 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and a bezel-less design. It also has dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, two USB ports and 24 Watts audio output with Dolby Audio.

This TV has a 35 percent discount during the Amazon Prime Day Early Deal and is available for Rs 25,999.

TCL S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV (40-inch) has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smart TV comes with in-built Wi-Fi, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM and a 64-bit quad-core processor.

Interested buyers can get this TV for Rs 18,990 after a 54 percent discount during Amazon Prime Day Early Deal.

SANSUI 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (75-inch) has a 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes with Google TV OS, in-built Wi-Fi, in-built Chromecast, 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

Interested buyers can get this smart TV for only Rs 74,990 during the Amazon Prime Day Early Deal after a 40 percent discount.

iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (58 inches) has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It features in-built Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz/5GHz, screen mirroring, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM and a 64-bit quad-core processor.

Interested buyers can get this smart TV for only Rs 30,999 during the Amazon Prime Day Early Deal after a 64 percent discount.

