Amazon is hosting its Prime Day sale next week in India. As the name suggests, the sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members. The Amazon Prime Day sale will begin on July 15 and will end on July 16. For two days, Prime members will be able to grab their favorite products across categories at a discounted price.

In this article, we are highlighting the best laptop deals that you can consider including office/productivity laptops and gaming laptops. Let’s take a look at the deals.

Laptop deals in Amazon Prime Day sale 2023

Amazon will be offering up to 75 percent off on bestseller laptops. Some of the brands participating in the sale include Asus, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Honor, Acer, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and MSI. Following are some of the laptop deals to look forwards to.

Asus Vivobook 16x for Rs 50,000, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 for Rs 70,000, Dell Vostro 3420 for Rs 40,000. Honor MagicBook X16 for Rs 50,990, Acer One 16 under Rs 45,000, HP 15s for under Rs 50,000, and others.

One of the highlighting deals will be for the Apple MacBook Air M1. The laptop will be back in stock and it will be sold at a discounted price. Amazon has given a sneak peek at the price of the laptop, it will be priced at Rs XX,990.

Amazon has also given a sneak peek at the prices of other laptop deals. The Asus Vivobook 16X will be available for XX,490, Acer Swift 3 will be available for XX,990, Lenovo Thikbook 15 will be priced under a lakh priced at XX,990.

Apart from this, the gaming laptops will also be discounted. The HP Victus series will be available starting at Rs 54,990. Other gaming laptops getting discounted in the sale are Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, Dell G15-5520, Acer Predator Gaming, Asus ROG Strix G15, Dell Alienware M18, Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, HP Pavillion series, Acer Nitro series, and Asus TUF series, MSI GF63 and Katana laptops.

Amazon Prime membership details

As said above, those who want to shop in the Prime Day sale must have an Amazon Prime membership. The Prime membership costs Rs 1,499 for 12 months in India. Amazon recently announced the Amazon Prime Lite subscription priced at Rs 999.

Compared to Prime membership, the Prime Lite subscription offers free two-day delivery, five percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, access to Amazon Prime Video, and early access to lightning deals.

The Amazon Prime membership that costs Rs 1,499 offers one-day delivery, morning delivery at Rs 50, Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video, and five percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.