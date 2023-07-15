Amazon's annual sale, the Prime Day 2023, is live now. During the course of the sale, Amazon is offering up to 65 percent off on the purchase of smart TVs.

Amazon’s biggest and most awaited sale of the year — Amazon Prime Day 2023 — is here. During the course of the sale, Amazon India is offering massive discounts on the purchase of various electronic devices on its platform. For instance, the company is offering up to 55 percent off on the purchase of Amazon devices, up to 40 percent off on mobile phones and accessories, up to Rs 40,000 off on laptops and up to 80 percent off on headphones and speakers. As far as large electronic devices are concerned, the company is offering a discount of up to 65 percent on the purchase of smart TVs and other appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines. The company is also offering a discount of up to 60 percent on the purchase of OLED TVs from its platform.

In addition to this, the company is offering up to 10 percent off on the purchases made using SBI and ICICI Bank cards.

So, if you are planning to buy a new TV, here are the top deals that you need to check out.

Top deals on smart TVs during Amazon Prime Day 2023

Redmi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43



This smart TV comes with a bunch of interesting features such as support for Android TV 10, built-in Chromecast, 4K LED Panel with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 with Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. This TV will be available at lowest price since launch along with exchange offers and no-cost-EMI during the sale.

OnePlus 50-inch Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV



This TV features support for a host of impressive features such as Android TV, Google Assistant support, built-in Chromecast, Miracast support and an Auto Low Latency Mode. It also supports HDR10+ and HDR10 display algorithms. In addition to a discounted pricing, Amazon is offering 10 percent off on purchases made using ICICI and SBI Bank Cards along with a host of exchange offers.

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV



In addition to offering a discounted pricing, Amazon India is also offering a no-cost EMI option up to 18 months along with exchange offers on the purchase of this TV. In terms of features, it offers 4K Ultra HD resolution along with support for features such as Google TV, voice search, support for Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Airplay and Alexa.

LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV



Amazon India is offering pricing discount, lucrative exchange offers along with a one-year additional warranty on the purchase of this smart TV. It comes with backlit LED display along with DTS Virtual:X sound.

Redmi 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV



This smart TV is available at its lowest price since launch. Amazon India is also offering no-cost EMI along with exchange offers on the purchase of this TV. It comes with a ton of impressive features such as Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X and DTS-HD for audio, built-in Fire TV, and Voice Remote with Alexa among others.

Acer 55-inch Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV



Amazon India is offering a four-year warranty along with a discounted price and exchange offers on the purchase of this TV. Additional features include 4K Ultra HD resolution, built-in Chromecast, Google TV support, and hotkeys for Quick Access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar, among others.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV



Amazon India is offering a discounted price along with Rs 10,000 extra off on exchange on the purchase of this smart TV. It comes with Q-Symphony speakers and Adaptive Sound functionality for audio and 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Panel, Crystal Processor 4K, Dynamic Crystal Color, HDR 10+, and Motion Xcelerator for display.

