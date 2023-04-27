comscore
Amazon Great Summer Sale to begin soon: Check deals, offers, and bank discounts

The Amazon Great Summer Sale will offer deals and discounts on electonics products including smartphones, laptops, gadgets, and home appliances.

Highlights

  • Amazon has revealed its upcoming sale for summer.
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale will begin next month in India.
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale will offer deals and discounts on several electronic products.
Amazon Great Summer Sale

It’s summer and things are getting pretty humid. It hints that summer sales are right around the corner. After Flipkart, now Amazon has revealed that it will be hosting its very own summer sale called Amazon Great Summer Sale. Also Read - Amazon Prime subscription price increased in India: Here’s how much it costs now

The sale will commence soon and offer great discounts and deals on new and older electronic products including phones, laptops, gadgets, home appliances, and more. Also Read - Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai received $226 million in 2022 amid cost cutting measures

Amazon Great Summer Sale: deals, offers, and new launches

As per the micro-site created by the brand, there will be up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories. Budget mobile phones will start at Rs 5,899. Furthermore, there will be No Cost EMI options and exchange offers. Also Read - Realme Nazro N55 goes on sale in India today: Check price, specifications, top offers

Amazon will also offer bank discounts in collaboration with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank, wherein customers will be saving up to 10 percent on CC, DC, and EMI transactions.

Some of the notable phones in the sale will be the Apple iPhone 14, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and others.

Apart from deals on existing models, there will be several new models available in the sale. These models include OnePlus Nord CE  Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy M14, Lava Blaze 2, Tecno Spark 10 5G, Realme Narzo N55, and more.

On laptops and smartwatches, buyers will get up to 75 percent off. Tablets, TVs, and appliances will have up to 60 percent off.

Moreover, games and accessories will also be discounted in the sale. Interestingly, the Sony PlayStation 5 will also be available for purchase in open sale. Additionally, interested buyers can also opt for No Cost EMI option.

Apps and programs, as well as services like Google Cloud storage, will be available for purchase at the lowest price.

Lastly, Amazon’s in-house lineup of products including Alexa products and Kindle devices will be available at up to 40 percent off.

We would advise buyers to save their cards on Amazon so that it’s quick and easy to shop on the platform.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2023 9:36 PM IST
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

