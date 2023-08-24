Amazon commenced the Grand Onam Sale earlier this week and it ends on August 29. In the sale, there are several discounts and offers available for buyers. Not just smartphones, but even other electronic devices like Smart TVs have been discounted in the sale.

If you are someone who wishes to buy a Smart TV, this could be the best time to buy one. In this article, we are listing down some of the top deals on Smart TVs.

READ MORE Best wireless Bluetooth speakers for under Rs 3,000 on Amazon

The 48-inch 4K Smart OLED TV by LG is now available for Rs 61,999 including a coupon offer of Rs 3,000. It also has a No-cost EMI option for those looking to purchase it in installments.

With model number 48A2PSA, the LG 4K TV sports a flicker-free screen and a 0.1ms response time. It comes with features like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, and also has Built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Buy Now

The 50-inch 4K Bravia Smart TV (KD-50X64L) by Sony is now available for Rs 51,990 including a coupon offer of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 instant bank discount. It is also available on No Cost EMI. This particular Smart TV comes with Google TV support. It has 3 HDMI ports, Dolby Atmos audio, and Apple Airplay support.

Buy Now

Samsung’s 55-inch Crystal iSmart 4K TV is now available for under Rs 40,000 with coupons and other offers. There is also the No Cost EMI option available for 12 months. With model number UA55CUE60AKLXL, the iSmart offers a 3-sided bezel-less design. It has One Billion colors and Motion Xcelerator support. It comes with a smart remote with hotkeys for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, and others.

Buy Now

The 55-inch X Series 4K TV of Xiaomi is now available for under Rs 35,000 with Rs 3,000 coupon offer and Rs 2,000 bank discount. Again, it has a No Cost EMI option of 6 months. The L55M7-A2IN Android Smart TV comes with a bezel-less design. It has 30W speakers, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, and PatchWall support.

Buy Now

Coming to the budget segment, there’s the Redmi HD Smart TV that’s available at Rs 10,999 on Amazon. It boots on the FireOS 7 and has a slim-bezel design. The screen has Vivid Picture Engine support, 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos, and even Apple AirPlay support.