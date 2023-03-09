comscore Samsung to launch Galaxy A34, A54 5G smartphones in India next: Check price, specs and more
Samsung to launch Galaxy A34, A54 5G smartphones in India next: Check price, specs and more

Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are likely to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000.

  • Samsung is set to launch Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones on March 15.
  • Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are likely to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000.
  • Galaxy A54 5G will be powered by Exynos 1380 chipset.
Samsung is set to launch Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones on March 15 globally and the India launch will also happen next week, industry sources said on Thursday. Both Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 will add to Samsung’s portfolio of 5G-ready smartphones and will help the company retain its 5G leadership in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G could launch on March 15

Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are likely to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, sources told IANS. Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G will succeed last year’s Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 models. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 prices leaked, but launch date still unclear

These two smartphones are likely to be priced a little higher than last year’s devices, and the rise “could be on account of higher memory variants,” sources said. Galaxy A34 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Galaxy A54 5G will be powered by Exynos 1380 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Both Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are likely to feature Super AMOLED displays, 5,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging.

Both the devices are tipped to come with Android 13 OS out of the box. Samsung has been introducing flagship innovations in Galaxy A series smartphones over the years.

This year, the company will introduce the Nightography feature in Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G. Samsung is also likely to introduce exciting offers with the two smartphones for limited period, the sources said.

The launch of Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G will take Samsung’s portfolio of A series smartphones to four premium mid-range smartphones this year. The company had earlier launched Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G in the country.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2023 6:31 PM IST
