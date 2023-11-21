Airtel India is aggressively rolling out its 5G network in India. At a time like this, the Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has written a letter to all the Airtel subscribers in a bid to educate them about another emerging technology, that is, embedded SIMs or eSIMs. While eSIMs aren’t exactly new in India, they aren’t as popular as regular SIM cards as well. Now, the Airtel CEO has taken it upon himself to inform and educate people about eSIMs.

So, what does the Airtel CEO say? Well, he cites three important reasons as to why people to pick eSIMs over conventional SIM cards. Firstly, eSIMs let users go out on a jog without carrying their smartphones for connectivity. It also lets users use multiple mobile numbers on a single e-SIM. Lastly, it makes it easier for users to track their phones if they get lost or stolen as eSIM are extremely difficult to remove.

Here’s what else Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal wrote in his letter to the subscribers:

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal’s letter to the subscribers

Dear Customer,

I am delighted that a lot of you are now enjoying superfast speeds with Airtel 5GPlus. I am writing today to share the news of another advancement in mobile technology which will make things easier and more convenient for you. I’m referring to the embedded SIM or e-SIM as it is also known.

An e-SIM is an online extension of your regular SIM card and with it you will no longer need to have access to the physical SIM card on your phone. Today, some smartwatches and newer models of smartphones are e-SIM enabled. In these times of digital first lifestyles, where mobiles, tablets and watches are all interconnected, the e-SIM will provide seamless connectivity for you.

For instance, you will be able to go for a morning jog and not carry your phone along since the e-SIM will enable connectivity on your smart watch while your phone sits by your bedside at home and you enjoy your run.

What is more, you will be able to use multiple mobile numbers on a single e-SIM, should you choose to do so. It is also very easy to change devices with an e-SIM.

Additionally, in instances of theft, if your device gets stolen, it will be that much harder for criminals to get rid of your e-SIM, since they are unlike the traditional SIMs that could be physically removed from phones. This will also make a lost smartphone easier to track.

We have tried to make the switch to an e-SIM as seamless as possible for you and have tried to answer a few of the questions we anticipate you may have.

1. Is my smartphone Airtel e-SIM compatible?

All devices that support an e-SIM feature are compatible with the Airtel e-SIM.

2. Can I convert my physical SIM to an e-SIM?

It is very easy to convert a physical SIM into an e-SIM through the Airtel Thanks app. All you need to do is click here.

3. How much time will it take to activate an e-SIM?

As soon as the e-SIM profile is downloaded and enabled, it is activated.

As I said, we at Airtel want to do everything we can to ensure that you have as convenient and efficient a connectivity experience as possible. And, as always, we would love to hear from you on any further suggestions you may have for us. To share your inputs, please reply to this mail.

Warm regards,

Gopal Vittal

CEO & MD, Bharti Airtel