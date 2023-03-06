Airtel announces its largest ever 5G roll-out in 125 cities

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its ultra-fast 5G services in 125 cities. Airtel 5G Plus service is now available to customers in over 265 cities in the country. Powered by the reliable Airtel network infrastructure, Airtel 5G Plus will provide superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos et all, the company said in a statement. Also Read - Airtel 5G crosses 10 million unique users

Commenting on the launch, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, “5G has revolutionized the world of internet, ushering new era of connectivity and communications that will prove to be a game-changer for the country. At Airtel, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality of network and service to our customers as we roll-out 125 more cities today. Airtel was the first in the country to offer 5G services in October 2022, and today’s mega launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus. Our 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024.” Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in 8 cities of Odisha

Airtel 5G Plus service availability will continue to rapidly expand – including service in all towns and villages in the country soon – as the company is working towards offering nationwide coverage. Airtel is now offering its 5G services in every major city from the upper northern city of Jammu to the southern tip of Kanyakumari. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in THESE cities of Madhya Pradesh

Airtel has crossed the 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network. The company is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by end of March 2024, the telecom giant said in a statement. In November 2022, Airtel became the first and only operator to have 1 million unique customers on its network within 30 days of its commercial launch.

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has said that the company will make its 5G service available in 300 cities across the country by the end of March 2023. Th telecom giant is expected to provide pan-India 5G coverage by March 2024.