Airtel 5G crosses 10 million unique users

Bharti Airtel has crossed the 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network. The company is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by end of March 2024, the telecom giant said in a statement. In November 2022, Airtel became the first and only operator to have 1 million unique customers on its network within 30 days of its commercial launch. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in 8 cities of Odisha

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said “These are early days, but we are thrilled with the response we have received from our customers. Airtel will continue to stay true to its commitment to build a more connected, equitable and sustainable network. With cutting edge 5G infrastructure, a fantastic partner ecosystem and a dedicated workforce that is customer obsessed, we believe we are in the right path to win and deliver a world-class 5G Plus experience to customers across the length and breadth of the country.” Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in THESE cities of Madhya Pradesh

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in THESE cities of Tamil Nadu: Here are all the places where the service is available

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has said that the company will make its 5G service available in 300 cities across the country by the end of March 2023. Th telecom giant is expected to provide pan-India 5G coverage by March 2024. Airtel’s 5G Plus network is now available in over 140 cities across the country.

Here are all the cities where Airtel’s 5G Plus service is available in India:

— Haridwar

— Ambala

— Karnal

— Sonipat

— Yamunanagar

— Bahadurgarh

— Dehradun

— Agartala

— Kohima

— Dimapur

— Aizawl

— Gangtok

— Silchar

— Dibrugarh

— Tinsukia

— Noida

— Kozhikode

— Trivandrum

— Bhawanipatna

— Dhenkanal

— Jharsuguda

— Paradeep

— Bargarh

— Thrissur

— Ujjain

— Dharamshala

— Mandi

— Baddi

— Gwalior

— Itanagar

— Raipur

— Durg-Bhilai

— Jodhpur

— Ajmer

— Alwar

— Bikaner

— Bhilwara

— Ghaziabad

— Faridabad

— Jaipur

— Udaipur

— Pune

— Vizag

— Lucknow

— Berhampore

— Old Malda

— Raiganj

— Durgapur

— Balurghat

— Alipurduar

— Dinhata

— Asansol

— Barrdhaman

— Koch Bihar

— Medinipur

— Jalpaiguri

— Darjeeling

— Islampur

— Kharagpur

— Srinagar

— Surat

— Vadodara

— Rajkot

— Warangal

— Karimnagar

— Shimla

— Hyderabad

— Patna

— Nagpur

— Vijayawada

— Rajahmundry

— Kakinada

— Anugul

— Sambalpur

— Berhampur

— Balasore

— Kurnool

— Guntur

— Tirupati

— Meerut

— Gandhinagar

— Delhi

— Jammu

— Mumbai

— Chennai

— Imphal

— Bengaluru

— Samba

— Kathua

— Udhampur

— Akhnoor

— Kupwara

— Lakhanpur

— Khour

— Indore

— Siliguri

— Ahmedabad

— Varanasi

— Kanpur

— Panipat

— Gurugram

— Guwahati

— Prayagraj

— Ranchi

— Jamshedpur

— Bhagalpur

— Bodh Gaya

— Coimbatore

— Begusarai

— Katihar

— Kishanganj

— Purnia

— Gopalganj

— Barh

— Bihar Sharif

— Bihta

— Nawada

— Sonepur

— Bhopal

— Madurai

— Hosur

— Trichy

— Agra

— Muzaffarpur

— Kochi

— Bhubaneswar

— Cuttack

— Rourkela

— Gorakhpur

— Hissar

— Rohtak

— Kota

— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur

— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility.