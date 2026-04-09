AI+ Nova 2 5G and AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, availability and full details

AI+ has launched its Nova 2 series in India with two new smartphones. The lineup includes AI+ Nova 2 5G and AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G. These devices target users who want affordable 5G phones with good battery life and camera performance. Both smartphones come with large batteries and modern features.

AI+ Nova 2 5G And Ultra 5G Price in India

The AI+ Nova 2 5G starts at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The phone will go on sale in India on April 14 at 12 PM via Flipkart. The AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It will be available starting April 17 at 12 PM on Flipkart.

Both models come in multiple color options and may include launch offers like bank discounts and exchange deals.

AI+ Nova 2 Series Specifications

Display And Processor

The AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also offers high brightness for better viewing. Whereas, the standard AI+ Nova 2 5G comes with a 6.745-inch HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Ultra model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It supports up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Nova 2 5G is powered by the Unisoc T8200 processor with up to 6GB RAM. Both phones run on Android 16 with NxtQ OS.

Camera

For optics, the AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G includes a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It also supports optical image stabilisation. Talking about the standard Nova 2 5G comes with a single 50MP rear camera. For selfies, both devices offer an 8MP front camera.

Battery

Both smartphones are equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. The Ultra model supports 33W fast charging, while the Nova 2 5G supports 18W charging

Connectivity

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The AI+ Nova 2 series supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C connectivity. The Ultra model offers Wi-Fi 6 and better connectivity options. Both devices come with IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.