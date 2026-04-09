Ai+ launches FIRST flip phone Nova Flip 5G under Rs 30,000?

Ai+ has launched its first-ever flip phone while stepping into the foldable market. The newly introduced model – Ai+ Nova Flip 5G – comes as an affordable option for those who are longing for a flip phone without spending a huge amount. Ai+ doesn’t seem to rival the prominent Flip phones in the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Motorola Razr 60, instead, it comes simply as an affordable alternative. Also Read: AI+ Nova 2 5G and AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, availability and full details

What does it offer? From specifications, features to price and availability – know everything about the Ai+ Nova Flip 5G. Also Read: Google Gmail AI upgrade: What is changing for 2 billion users and why should you act now

Ai+ Nova Flip 5G specifications and features

The latest Ai+ Nova Flip 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of HBM. The secondary display is a 3-inch AMOLED. For a quick comparison, know that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a 4.1-inch AMOLED display, while the Motorola Razr 60 has a smaller 3.6-inch display and the Razr 60 Ultra gets a slightly bigger 4.0-inch secondary display. Also Read: Meta launches Muse Spark: New AI model outperforming GPT, Gemini, and Grok in multimodal reasoning

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Dimensity 7300X chipset and packs a 4,325mAh battery. Talking about the photography, the phone features a 50MP main and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone gets a 13MP front camera. It is just 7.22mm thick when folded and weighs 193 grams.

Ai+ Nova Flip 5G price and availability

No, it is not the specifications, camera or even the secondary display. The main highlight here is the price! The Ai+ Nova Flip 5G starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. You can find it available on Flipkart.

But here is something that you need to know… the price is yet to be confirmed as the teased price on Flipkart is no longer available. Is the teased price available with a discount or will it be available without any conditions, that’s still need to know. We will update as soon as the company confirms the price.

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Ai+ Nova Flip 5G quick specs