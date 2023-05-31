After audio devices, Xiaomi to manufacture smartphones in India

Xiaomi has been making major investments in India of lately. Earlier this month, Xiaomi partnered with OEL to manufacture audio products in India. And now, the company has made a move to manufacture smartphones in India. The company has partnered with local contract manufacturer, Dixon Technologies, to manufacture smartphones in India. Also Read - India introduces $2B incentive package to boost IT hardware

It is worth noting that Xiaomi already manufactures smartphones in India. But most of that crop is used for fulfilling the requirements of the local market. But now, with its partnership with Dixon Technologies, the company is planning to expand its smartphone manufacturing ecosystem in India such that it not only meets the requirements of the local market, but it is also able to export smartphones to various markets across the globe.

According to a Reuters report, the news boosted Dixon Technology’s shares by four percent.

Xiaomi partners with Optiemus Electronics Limited

It is worth mentioning that the move to partner with Dixon Technologies comes shortly after the Indian arm of Xiaomi Corporation partnered with Optiemus Electronics Limited for manufacturing various audio devices in the country.

The company kicked off the production for its first ‘Made in India’ audio product at the OEL’s factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With this partnership, Xiaomi is targeting a 50 percent increase in value addition over the coming two years.

The move is particularly important as the company plans to expand its market share in terms of audio products, other Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial internet of things (AIoT) devices in the country. Commencing the localisation of wireless audio products marks an important step in the larger scheme of things.

“This partnership marks a major milestone in our efforts to accelerate our localisation of products and components to bring out high-quality devices that will be ‘Made in India’, at honest pricing,” Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India, had said in a statement at the time.

“This collaboration demonstrates Xiaomi’s dedication to producing high-quality products, contributing to the growth of domestic manufacturing in India, and bolstering its efforts in democratising technology for the masses,” Nitesh Gupta, Director, Optiemus Electronics Limited had said in a statement at the time.

“We look forward to delivering great value through state-of-the art infrastructure to manufacture Xiaomi products,” the company’s top executive had added while making the announcement.