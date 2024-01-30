Acer Swift Go 14 India launch: Acer today launched the Acer Swift Go 14 laptop in India today. This new laptop is the successor to last year’s Swift Go 14 laptop that arrived in India at a price of Rs 62,990. The 2024 model of the Acer Swift Go 14 is powered by the new Intel Core Ultra processors and the Intel Arc GPU. These advanced chips bring what Acer describes as ‘applied AI’ features such as the Acer QuickPanel, streamlining adjustments for PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice AI effects during e-meetings to name a few.

As the new Acer Swift Go 14 laptop goes on sale in India today, check out its top features and India pricing here:

Acer Swift Go 14 India price and availability

The newly launched Acer Swift Go 14 comes at a starting price of Rs 84,999 in India and it is available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart now.

Acer Swift Go 14 specifications and top features

The newly launched Acer Swift Go 14 comes with a 14-inch WUXGA IPS touch-screen display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, 400 nits of peak brightness, 60Hz screen refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. This laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with Intel Arc GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage space. It runs Windows 11 operating system and it comes with a 65W charger. Acer says that Swift Go 14’s battery provides a runtime of up to 13 hours.

The Acer Swift Go 14 comes with a bunch of AI-powered features such as Acer AlterView, Acer AI Zone, Microsoft Copilot in Windows, Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 that provides noise reduction capabilities, and Acer PurifiedView that provides video enhancement capabilities. In addition to this, the laptop comes with applied-AI features such as Acer QuickPanel, PurifiedView that provides streamlining adjustments and PurifiedVoice that provides AI effects during e-meetings. It also has Acer LiveArt that enables users to remove background instantly and Alter View that generates depth maps for 2D images for personalising live wallpapers with dynamic parallax effect.

The 2024 model of the Swift Go 14 comes with a 1440p QHD webcam. It has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3 and USB Type-C for connectivity.