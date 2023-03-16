comscore Now you can update your Aadhaar documents for free: How to use it
UIDAI is letting users update their Aadhaar documents for free until this date: Check details

UIDAI is letting Aadhaar holders update their documents for free until June 14. Here’s how you can use this service.

  • UIDAI has issued a notice for all Aadhaar holders.
  • UIDAI is allowing users to update their Aadhaar documents.
  • This service is available for free until June 14, 2023.
aadhaar card security

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that it will let Aadhaar holders update their documents free of cost in move that will benefit millions of residents.

As of now, Aadhaar holders need to pay a minimum fee of Rs 50 for updating their documents. This is true for the updates made online via Aadhaar’s self-service portal and offline at the Aadhaar Seva Kendras. However, now UIDAI has announced that it will let Aadhaar holders to update all of their documents via the myAadhaar self-service portal for free for the next three months up to June 14, 2023.

It is worth noting that this service is free only on myAadhaar portal and that the Aadhaar holders will still have to pay a fee of Rs 50 if they update their details by visiting the physical Aadhaar centres. Also, post June 14, which is when the time period for the free online updates expires, Aadhaar holders will have to pay the specified fee even if they use the self-service portal online.

“The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate,” UIDAI wrote in a release.

Furthermore, the organisation said that if there is a need to change demographic details, such as, name, date of birth, and address, the residents can use regular online update service, or may visit nearest Aadhaar centre, in which normal charges will apply.

How to update Aadhaar details for free online

Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can update your Aadhaar documents for free online:

Step 1: Login on Aadhaar’s online portal or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using your Aadhaar number.

Step 2: UIDAI will send a One Time Password (OTP) to your registered mobile number. Type in the OTP in the space provided on the screen.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘Document Update’ option and you will see all the existing details of the Aadhaar holder.

Step 4: Now make changes to the Aadhaar details that you want to update.

Step 5: In the next screen, choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address document from the dropdown list and upload the copies of the same to update your documents.

Now UIDAI will verify these documents. If found correct, it will make changes to Aadhaar and reflect the same everywhere.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2023 3:27 PM IST
