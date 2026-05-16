Aadhaar cash withdrawal without ATM card: Easy way to get money from bank

Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: May 16, 2026, 12:14 PM (IST)
Withdrawing money no longer strictly requires an ATM card. If your Aadhaar is linked with your bank account, you can also take out cash through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS). The service is backed by the National Payments Corporation of India and is mainly used through micro-ATMs and banking agents. Also Read: Aadhaar card update new rules May 2026 for name, address, and DOB corrections
This service is mainly useful in areas where ATMs or bank branches are not close by. The money is withdrawn using Aadhaar verification and fingerprint authentication, so there is no need for a debit card or ATM PIN during the transaction. Also Read: How to update Aadhaar address without address proof using HoF method (UIDAI guide 2026)
Many people also assume that Aadhaar works like a bank account, but it doesn’t. It only helps access the bank account linked with it. Also Read: How AI deepfake scam used Aadhaar to take loans without victims knowing: Tips to stay safe
There are a few basic things required before this works:
Without Aadhaar-bank linking, the transaction will fail.
This service is mostly available at:
In many areas, these outlets are easier to access than proper bank branches.
In most cases, banks also send an SMS alert after the withdrawal is successful.
Banks usually keep a limit on AEPS withdrawals. Depending on the bank, users can generally withdraw between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000 in a day.
Users should also be a little careful while using Aadhaar-based withdrawals. It’s better not to share Aadhaar details unnecessarily and always check the receipt before leaving. If money gets deducted but cash is not received, the issue should be reported to the bank immediately.
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