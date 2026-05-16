Aadhaar cash withdrawal without ATM card: Easy way to get money from bank

Withdrawing money no longer strictly requires an ATM card. If your Aadhaar is linked with your bank account, you can also take out cash through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS). The service is backed by the National Payments Corporation of India and is mainly used through micro-ATMs and banking agents. Also Read: Aadhaar card update new rules May 2026 for name, address, and DOB corrections

This service is mainly useful in areas where ATMs or bank branches are not close by. The money is withdrawn using Aadhaar verification and fingerprint authentication, so there is no need for a debit card or ATM PIN during the transaction. Also Read: How to update Aadhaar address without address proof using HoF method (UIDAI guide 2026)

Many people also assume that Aadhaar works like a bank account, but it doesn’t. It only helps access the bank account linked with it. Also Read: How AI deepfake scam used Aadhaar to take loans without victims knowing: Tips to stay safe

Things you need before withdrawing money

There are a few basic things required before this works:

Aadhaar should already be linked with your bank account

Your mobile number should be updated with the bank

You should know your 12-digit Aadhaar number

Fingerprint authentication should be working properly

Without Aadhaar-bank linking, the transaction will fail.

Where Aadhaar withdrawal works

This service is mostly available at:

Micro-ATM points

Banking correspondent outlets

CSC centres

Local banking kiosks

Some nearby retail shops offering banking services

In many areas, these outlets are easier to access than proper bank branches.

Steps to withdraw money using Aadhaar

Visit a nearby AEPS point or micro-ATM outlet Tell the operator you want to withdraw money using Aadhaar Share your Aadhaar number Select the bank linked with your Aadhaar Place your finger on the biometric scanner for verification Enter the amount you want to withdraw Collect the cash and receipt once the transaction is completed

In most cases, banks also send an SMS alert after the withdrawal is successful.

Important things to remember

Banks usually keep a limit on AEPS withdrawals. Depending on the bank, users can generally withdraw between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000 in a day.

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Users should also be a little careful while using Aadhaar-based withdrawals. It’s better not to share Aadhaar details unnecessarily and always check the receipt before leaving. If money gets deducted but cash is not received, the issue should be reported to the bank immediately.