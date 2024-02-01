Xiaomi on X (formerly Twitter) teased the launch of a new smartphone. The company hasn’t revealed the name of the device, but it’s expected to be a flagship-grade smartphone. Rumours have it that the company may launch a Xiaomi 14 series smartphone. Let’s take a look at the details.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra may launch soon

As per the teaser poster shared by Xiaomi on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming device has Leica-branded cameras. The device in question is likely the Xiaomi 14 Series phone. Xiaomi for some time has been in talks that it may launch a flagship-grade device soon in India.

It appears that Xiaomi is planning to bring a Xiaomi 14 series device. Xiaomi is expected to showcase its premium Xiaomi 14 Ultra at the upcoming Mobile World Congress MWC event that’s starting from February 26. That said, the phone may soon be available for purchase later.

Xiaomi India account posting about this upcoming device could be a cue that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra may also launch in India alongside other regions. Now, Xiaomi hasn’t officially confirmed the release time or specs of the phone, however, there have been sporadic leaks.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications (expected)

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a 2K screen resolution. The AMOLED screen may have up to 120 or higher refresh rate support. Expect some sort of glass protection.

Since it will be the brand’s most premium phone for the year, it is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. For the unversed, it’s the latest chip from the house of Qualcomm. It is the most powerful mobile chip by the company and is on par with the Apple A17 Pro chipset.

As for the battery, the device is anticipated to house a big 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It is also rumoured to get 50W wireless charging speed.

Moving to the cameras, the device is expected to boast Leica-branded cameras. Leaks in the past revealed that the device may have a quad-camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony LYT-900 sensor. That’s a 1-inch type sensor. It may be assisted by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP IMX8-series ultra-wide unit, and a 50MP telephoto lens.