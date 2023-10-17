Xiaomi announces brand new mobile OS, HyperOS to replace MIUI

Xiaomi is finally retiring its popular MIUI custom operating system for its smartphones and tablets in favour of a brand-new operating system called HyperOS. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi’s chief executive officer Lei Jun said the new Xiaomi HyperOS will come preinstalled on the upcoming Xiaomi 14 flagship phone and “will gradually replace MIUI.” That means the company’s legacy MIUI will be phased out over time and HyperOS will take its place across Xiaomi’s entire mobile portfolio.

HyperOS is an Android-based operating system, so core services available on any Android-powered device are likely to remain the same. But the changes will cater to Xiaomi’s wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, home appliances, cars, car accessories, internet of things-based devices, and even robotic dogs. Xiaomi says HyperOS will tie in its entire ecosystem of products across 200 categories.

” In 2014, when the IoT business began to take shape, we began exploratory development and verification. In 2017, the research and development of a new system was officially launched to support all ecological devices and applications with an integrated system framework,” said Jun in a post on China’s social media platform Weibo. Jun also explained that because HyperOS is “based on the integration of the deeply evolved Android and the self-developed Vela system,” it rewrites “the underlying architecture” and prepares “a public base for the Internet of Everything for tens of billions of devices and tens of billions of connections in the future.”

HyperOS will initially be available on China-focused devices, but Jun teased that the company is working to bring it to other markets in the future. The details are scant at the moment, but multiple posts on X by Xiaomi India officials confirm that the launch of HyperOS in the country is imminent. The Xiaomi 14 will be the first phone to come preloaded with HyperOS, but the phone is still a few weeks away from its launch. It is likely that Xiaomi will detail HyperOS and its features at the Xiaomi 14 launch.