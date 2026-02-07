Xiaomi 17T Pro leak reveals major hardware changes over Xiaomi 15T Pro

Xiaomi is expected to expand its T-series lineup with the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro. Ahead of an official announcement, a recent leak has shared several hardware details of the Xiaomi 17T Pro, including information around the chipset, battery, charging, and durability. Also Read: POCO X8 Pro series price details appear on Xiaomi website ahead of launch

The details were shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. While the phone was not named directly in the post, comments and recent listings suggest the device in question is the Xiaomi 17T Pro. Also Read: Valentine’s Day gift guide: Best Bluetooth speakers for music-loving couples

Chipset and core hardware

As per the leak, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset. The phone is said to feature an X-axis linear motor, dual symmetrical stereo speakers, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. These would be changes compared to earlier T-series models, which have largely relied on optical fingerprint sensors.

Battery and charging

Battery capacity appears to be one of the bigger changes this time. The Xiaomi 17T Pro is also tipped to come with an 8,500mAh battery. This would be a clear increase over the previous model. The phone is said to support 100W wired fast charging as well.

For reference, the Xiaomi 15T Pro launched with a 5,500mAh battery and supported 90W wired charging.

Durability and build

The leak also points to stronger dust and water protection. The Xiaomi 17T Pro is said to feature both IP68 and IP69 ratings. An IP69 rating is still rare on smartphones and indicates resistance against high-pressure water jets, in addition to standard dust and water protection.

This would be an upgrade over the IP68 rating seen on the previous T-series Pro model.

Display and cooling

Details around the display are still limited. The leak only mentions that the phone will feature a high-refresh-rate screen. It also claims that the device could include built-in cooling fans, which would help manage heat during longer usage sessions.

Xiaomi 17T Pro launch timeline

The Xiaomi 17T Pro reportedly appeared in the IMEI database last year alongside the Xiaomi 17T. The listing points to a February 2026 launch window. Some reports also suggest that the phone could be introduced globally as a rebranded version of the Redmi K90 Ultra.