Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi 14 Series globally on February 25. In the global markets, the series will likely comprise the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Now, a tipster has revealed that the series will also launch in India soon and the market will get at least two devices. Let’s take a look at the details.

READ MORE Xiaomi confirms launch of new flagship with Leica cameras, likely Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 14 Ultra India launch tipped, availability

Xiaomi 14 flagship smartphone Series is expected to launch soon in India. The tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed that the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra will make it to India. Moreover, an entire batch of over 1 lakh units of the Ultra model will go on sale, as per the tipster.

It is worth noting that the Xiaomi 14 Series is already available in the Chinese market. However, there are only two devices up for sale there – the 14 and the 14 Pro. The Ultra model is expected to be sold in the global markets including India.

As for the pricing, the Xiaomi 14 Series will be placed in the premium segment. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to be priced in a similar range as the competitors – OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S24.

The specifications of the Ultra haven’t been revealed. But it is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a 2k resolution high refresh rate display. Other details remain under wraps.

Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications

Xiaomi 14 features a 6.36-inch LTPO display with a 1.5k resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The punch0hooke screen has narrow bezels, HDR10+ support, and 68 billion colours. The Xiaomi 14 Pro, on the other hand, sports a larger 6.73-inch LTPO screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 2k resolution. As for the other display specs, they are the same as the vanilla model, including the 3,000 nits peak brightness.

The duo boasts a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The rear cameras are co-branded by Leica enabling a vivid colour profile. The rear camera is capable of shooting 8K videos at 24fps on both devices.

Under the hood, both phones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The Xiaomi 14 houses a 4,160mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The Xiaomi 14 Pro packs a 4,800mAh cell with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

The series runs on Android 14 OS out of the box with HyperOS on top. Both have an under-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. They come with connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and GNSS suite.