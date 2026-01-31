Why Apple may not launch the standard iPhone 18 this year

Apple may skip the launch of the standard iPhone 18 this year. As reported by Nikkei Asia, the company is considering pushing the regular iPhone 18 to the first half of 2027. For now, Apple is expected to centre its next iPhone lineup around higher-end models, along with its first foldable iPhone. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in February 2026 you should watch

Supply pressure on Apple

One of the key reasons behind the possible delay is a global shortage of memory chips. Demand has increased sharply due to the rapid expansion of AI data centres, and suppliers are struggling to keep up. This situation is now affecting consumer electronics companies as well, Apple included.

Speaking during Apple’s recent earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said supply constraints remain an issue. He said the issue is tied to the limited availability of advanced chip nodes used to manufacture Apple’s processors, adding that the supply chain currently offers less flexibility than usual. Cook also noted that Apple’s own growing demand for high-end chips has added to the pressure.

A strategic shift in launches

The reported delay is not only about component shortages. As per Nikkei Asia, Apple is also rethinking how it staggers its product launches. Rising material costs and the added complexity of developing a foldable iPhone are said to be influencing the decision.

An executive at an iPhone supplier told Nikkei Asia that supply chain smoothness is a key concern this year and that changes in Apple’s marketing strategy have also played a role. By putting more emphasis on higher-end iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple may be looking to manage costs while protecting its margins.

TSMC dependence adds another challenge

Apple’s reliance on TSMC for advanced chip manufacturing is another challenge. TSMC remains the main supplier for cutting-edge chips, but demand from AI companies has increased competition for the same high-end production capacity. Cook has said Apple is working to increase its access to supply, though that remains a challenge in the short term.

While Apple previously described the impact of rising memory prices as minimal, Cook warned that the pressure could become more noticeable in the coming months. He added that the company is looking at different ways to manage the situation.

Strong results, cautious planning

The possible delay comes even as Apple posted better-than-expected results in its latest quarter. Strong iPhone demand, particularly in China, helped the company beat market expectations. Still, the reported plan suggests Apple may prefer to slow down its regular release cycle rather than risk supply disruptions or tighter margins.