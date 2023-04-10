comscore
    Vivo Y100A quietly launches in India: Check specs and price

    Vivo's Y100A borrows the design of the Y100 but replaces the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with Snapdragon 695 chipset.

    • Vivo Y100A arrives in India with a Snapdragon chipset.
    • Vivo Y100A borrows its design from the Vivo Y100.
    • Vivo Y100A is comes with a features a 64MP OIS camera.
    Vivo Y100A

    Vivo has gone stealth with its new smartphone launch in India. The phone maker has listed the Vivo Y100A smartphone on its India website without any prior promotions. Also Read - Vivo T2 5G series is coming on April 11: Here’s what we know so far

    The Y100A is nothing but a different variant of the Y100 that boards a Snapdragon chip instead of a MediaTek and comes with more storage. Let’s take a look at the full details. Also Read - Vivo to launch the Vivo T2 series smartphones in India on April 11: Here what we know so far

    Vivo Y100A specifications and features

    The Vivo Y100A features the same design as the Y100. It has two gigantic camera modules on the back holding three sensors. It sports a 6.38-inch water-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Also Read - Vivo T2 5G India launch confirmed via Flipkart

    It is an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It has a color-changing back for the two available colors barring the black variant.

    The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device comes with 8GB of virtual RAM support.

    As for the three cameras on the back, there’s a 64MP main lens with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support. The two other lenses are auxiliary sensors assisting the main cameras. Vivo has given several camera features like MicroMovie, Cinematic Video, Dual-View video, Super Night Mode, and more.

    It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge. It is said to from 0 percent to 30 percent in just 15 minutes. The device has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with Funtouch OS 13 on top.

    On the connectivity front, it has 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 support. It has a fingerprint scanner for security.

    Vivo Y100A price, colors, and availability

    Unfortunately, Vivo is yet to disclose the price of the phone. However, we can expect it to be priced around Rs 20,000 given that the Vivo Y100 with a slightly powerful chip costs Rs 24,999.

    The device has three color options, namely, Metal Black, Twilight Gold, and Pacific Blue. Just like the Vivo Y100, we can expect the Y100A to be available offline as well as online.

    • Published Date: April 10, 2023 7:49 PM IST
