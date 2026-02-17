Vivo X300 FE could launch soon: RAM, storage options, colours, price tipped

Vivo’s X300 FE has started appearing in leaks ahead of its expected India launch. The company has not made anything official yet, but the phone has shown up on multiple certification platforms and benchmarking sites, which usually indicates that a launch is close. The latest information focuses on its RAM, storage options, and colour variants. Also Read: Thinking of switching from iPhone? Check these phones instead of iPhone 17 Pro

Recent leaks now focus on RAM, storage variants, and colour options. Also Read: 7 best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in 2026

RAM and Storage Variants (Leaked)

According to tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) on X, the Vivo X300 FE is expected to launch in two configurations. The base model may offer 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. A second variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is also tipped.

The configuration details align with what Vivo offered on the previous X200 FE model. At this stage, there is no confirmation of a 16GB RAM option for India, though that could vary by region.

The device has also appeared on Geekbench with the model number V2537, showing 12GB RAM in testing.

Vivo X300 FE colour options

The same leak suggests that the Vivo X300 FE could launch in Black and Blue colour options. As with most Vivo launches, additional shades may be introduced later depending on the market.

At the moment, the Vivo X300 FE lacks any official renders. However, it is said to look similar to the China-exclusive Vivo S50 Pro mini.

Vivo X300 FE specifications (expected)

Early leaks and certification listings suggest that the Vivo X300 FE will feature a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The TÜV Rheinland listing hints at 90W wired charging support. The IMDA certification has confirmed 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity.

For photography, the phone is said to come with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor. On the front, it could sport a 50MP camera for selfies.

Possible rebranded model

Several reports suggest that the Vivo X300 FE will be a rebranded version of the Vivo S50 Pro mini, which debuted in China in December last year. The device houses a 6,500mAh battery and supports both wired and wireless charging.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

In terms of pricing, the Vivo X300 FE could launch in India at around Rs 60,000. There is no information about its launch timeline yet, but leaks and certifications suggest that the announcement could be made very soon. Meanwhile, Vivo is preparing to launch the V70 series in India on February 19.