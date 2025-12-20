Vivo X200T Specifications Leak Ahead Of Expected India Launch: What We Know

Vivo is expected to launch a new premium smartphone – the Vivo X200T – in India early next year. The phone is said to arrive around January 2026. The company has not confirmed the device so far, but a recent leak has pointed to some of its hardware details. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 6 Best Camera Smartphones That Impressed Us In 2025

The Vivo X200T is believed to sit between the Vivo X200 and the newer X300 series. This suggests it may carry near-flagship hardware while being priced below Vivo's latest top-end models.

Vivo X200T Specifications, Features (Expected)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Vivo X200T could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. If accurate, this would make it one of the more powerful Dimensity-based phones expected for the Indian market next year. The handset is also tipped to feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor placed under the display.

As per the leak, the Vivo X200T may feature a 4.5K nanofluid vapour chamber cooling system to handle heat during extended use. The phone is also said to include gaming-related software features such as a virtual graphics card and frame interpolation, which are designed to improve frame rates and overall smoothness during gameplay using AI-based processing.

The Vivo X200T is tipped to feature three 50MP cameras on the rear. At this stage, there is no clarity on sensor brands, focal lengths, or whether the setup includes a telephoto or periscope lens.

Battery capacity has not been mentioned. However, the phone is expected to support 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. This would put it in line with Vivo’s recent premium offerings.

The leak suggests that Vivo may offer up to five Android OS updates and seven years of security patches for the X200T. If confirmed, this would be one of the longest support commitments in Vivo’s lineup.

Vivo X200T Price in India (Expected)

The Vivo X200T is said to be similar to the Vivo X200 FE, though with some hardware upgrades. This could also mean a higher price. For reference, the Vivo X200 FE was launched in India in July at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.