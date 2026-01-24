Vivo V70 series leak reveals expected India price, design, specs, and launch timeline

Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo V70 series in India next month. The lineup will likely include two models – the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite. While the company has not announced anything yet, leaks and rumours have hinted at the series’ launch timeline, design, and pricing details. Vivo is also said to launch the V70 FE model in the lineup, though it is unclear whether it will arrive alongside the two devices. Also Read: Vivo V70 series could launch in India by February 2026 with ZEISS cameras: What we know

The Vivo V70 Elite has recently appeared on the BIS certification website, which usually indicates that the India launch is close. Also Read: Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 you can buy in 2026

Vivo V70 Series Price in India (Expected)

The Vivo V70 series is said to be priced under Rs 55,000 in India. If this turns out to be accurate, the phones will sit above Vivo’s current V-series models and below its flagship X-series lineup.

Vivo V70 Series Design, Colour Options

Leaked renders via Smartprix show that the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite will look largely identical. Images show a square-shaped camera module on the back with three cameras and an LED flash. The Vivo logo is placed vertically near the bottom of the rear panel. On the front, the phones are shown with a hole-punch selfie camera and thin bezels around the display.

In terms of colours, the Vivo V70 is said to launch in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow. The Vivo V70 Elite could be offered in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Black.

Vivo V70 Series Specifications (Expected)

Both phones are tipped to feature a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo V70 Elite is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The standard Vivo V70 is expected to use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

Camera hardware is likely to remain the same across the lineup. Leaks point to a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The telephoto lens is said to carry ZEISS branding.

Trending Now

The Vivo V70 is reported to pack a 6,320mAh battery, which Vivo may market as a 6,500mAh unit. It is also said to support 55W wired charging and carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.