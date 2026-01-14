Vivo V70 Series India Launch Tipped For February: What We Know So Far

Vivo’s next V-series smartphones could be launching in India soon. The Vivo V70 series has been doing the rounds on certification sites and in leaks for a while now, and recent reports suggest the lineup may finally debut by mid-February. If that timeline holds, the V70 series will succeed last year’s Vivo V60 lineup in the Indian market. Also Read: Vivo X300 Pro Review: A Camera Flagship That Truly Pushes Mobile Photography

Two Models Expected at Launch

As per a Smartprix report, the Vivo V70 series is expected to include two models at launch: the standard Vivo V70 and a higher-end Vivo V70 Elite. Both phones are said to be powered by Qualcomm chipsets and feature Sony camera sensors along with ZEISS-branded optics, which has become a familiar combination for Vivo's V-series.

The standard Vivo V70 is expected to come in at least one configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, placing it firmly in the upper mid-range segment. The Vivo V70 Elite is said to come with a more powerful Qualcomm processor than what Vivo has used on V-series phones so far. However, the exact chipset has not been revealed yet.

Software and Connectivity

Both phones are expected to ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. This would be a change for Vivo’s India lineup, which has mostly used Funtouch OS until now. Some AI-based features are also expected to be part of the software experience.

Certification listings for the Vivo V70 indicate support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and NFC. The phone has also been spotted on benchmarking platforms, suggesting some performance improvements over the previous model.

Camera and Hardware Details

Leaks suggest the Vivo V70 will use Sony camera sensors with ZEISS tuning, similar to earlier V-series phones. One report also claims the device could be a rebranded version of the Vivo S50, which has already launched in China.

Battery details for the India models are still unclear. That said, the phone is expected to bring upgrades over the Vivo V60.

Vivo V70 FE May Launch Later

In addition to the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite, Vivo is also expected to introduce a V70 FE at a later stage. The FE variant has already appeared on certification platforms in other regions, pointing to a phased rollout.

For now, Vivo has not shared any official details around the launch date or specifications. More details are expected to emerge as the phones reach their rumoured launch window.