Vivo V70 series could launch in India by February 2026 with ZEISS cameras: What we know

Vivo is said to be preparing some noticeable changes with its next V-series smartphones. As per recent leaks, the Vivo V70 lineup is expected to launch in India around mid-February 2026. The series is tipped to include two models, the Vivo V70 and a more premium Vivo V70 Elite, with a stronger focus on cameras this time around. Also Read: Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 you can buy in 2026

Camera setup likely to be the highlight

As per a leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, both models will feature a triple rear camera setup. This reportedly includes a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Also Read: Vivo X200T launch date in India confirmed for January 27 with Dimensity 9400+ chip: What else we know

Vivo V70 series is looking like a big upgrade – 50MP + 8MP + 50MP Tele

– UFS 4.1 storage, LPDDR5X RAM

– Zeiss optics, AI filters

– Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 on V70 Elite

– OriginOS 6 with longer updates Mid February launch, sub Rs 55k pricing Liking the improvements? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 22, 2026

The third camera is where things get interesting. Vivo is said to be using a 50MP 3x telephoto camera with ZEISS optics. The telephoto lens is tipped to use a larger sensor than what is usually seen in this segment, which should help with portraits and low-light shots. The camera setup is also expected to rely on a new image processing system, referred to as NICE 1.0, which is said to focus on improving clarity and reducing noise without overdoing image processing.

Vivo V70 Series specifications (expected)

For the first time, Vivo is expected to bring near-flagship performance to its V-series. The Vivo V70 Elite is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

The regular Vivo V70 is expected to use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. While not a flagship processor, it should be capable enough for everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking. Based on the leaks, Vivo appears to be clearly separating the two models in terms of performance. The Vivo V70 series is expected to ship with OriginOS 6 out of the box.

Trending Now

Vivo V70 Series India launch timeline, price (expected)

As per the leak, the Vivo V70 series could launch in India by mid-February 2026. Pricing is expected to stay below Rs 55,000, putting it close to Vivo’s premium offerings.