Vivo recently confirmed that it will launch the V27 series in India soon, but it did not give away any details. Apart from the teasers that confirm the design of at least one phone from the series, there is nothing else that reveals the launch date. Flipkart, however, may have just spilled the beans. In one of its advertisements on Google, Flipkart seems to have confirmed the launch date of the Vivo V27 series in India. Also Read - Vivo V27 series confirmed to launch in India soon: Check details

Spotted by 91Mobiles, Flipkart’s Google ad confirmed the Vivo V27 series would arrive on March 1. Obviously, since Flipkart has revealed the date, the sale of the Vivo V27 series would happen on the e-commerce website. The Flipkart website, however, does not show the launch date and displays “coming soon” instead. 91Mobiles said it had checked and found out that the launch date being advertised is correct. Also Read - Vivo V27 series India price, launch timeline, and specifications leaked online

Vivo V27 Pro specifications

The Vivo V27 series has been in leaks, so nearly all of the specifications of the V27 Pro are out, but later Vivo revealed the specifications on its website.

The Vivo V27 Pro, being the higher model in the series, would come with a curved display with a punch-hole design. On the back, it might come with a main camera with a Sony IMX766V sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will come with a 120Hz “3D” display with 60-degree curvature. On the back, the rear panel may feature some kind of colour-changing pattern. According to the publication, the Vivo V27 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor.

A recent leak also suggested the Vivo V27 Pro would cost Rs 41,999, but the report mentioned that with different offers and bank discounts, the price may go down a bit.

Vivo is expected to announce the launch date soon, but details of the Vivo V27 series, including their specifications and price, are likely to be out on the day of the launch.