Vivo V27 is now available to buy in India. The latest Vivo smartphone is a toned-down version of the Vivo V27 Pro, which means it lets go of a few things like the more powerful Dimensity 8200 processor in favour of the Dimensity 7200 processor. But the V27 features the same design as the V27 Pro and that might be a good deal for some customers. Also Read - Vivo V27 is now available for pre-orders: Price, offers and more

The new Vivo V27 comes with a colour-changing pattern on the rear panel. So when you hold the phone’s back at different angles against the light, the colour changes. The phone comes in Magic Blue and Noble Black colours. Also Read - Vivo V27 Pro Review: A reliable colour-changing partner

Vivo V27 price and offers

The Vivo V27 comes in two variants: the one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs Rs 32,999 and the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of memory is priced at Rs 36,999. Also Read - Vivo V27 series debuts with color-changing back, ring light, and 66W fast charging launched

You can buy the phone for less if you use a credit card. On using a card from IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDB Financial Services, you get a cashback of Rs 3,000. This makes the effective price Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. Moreover, if you have an old, used phone, you can trade it in to get a bonus of up to Rs 3,000.

Vivo V27 specifications

The Vivo V27 features a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and it doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

One of the major highlights of the series is the camera. Both phones come with a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro unit.

The highlighting feature is the ring light, which is said to assist the camera at night time to take bright images. Upfront, both have a 50MP selfie snapper. Both cameras come with several modes such as Dual View, Pro mode, Portrait mode, etc.

The major difference between the two is the chipset. The V27 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, whereas, the V27 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 8200 SoC. Both phones have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As for the battery, the duo packs a 4,600mAh cell with support for 66W fast charging. The series boots on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box with Vivo’s FuntouchOS 13.