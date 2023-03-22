comscore Vivo V27 now available to buy in India with Rs 3,000 cashback offer Price in India, Vivo V27 now available to buy in India with Rs 3,000 cashback offer Reviews and Specs (22nd March 2023) | Techlusive India
    News

    Vivo V27 now available to buy in India with Rs 3,000 cashback offer

    Mobiles

    The Vivo V27 comes with a colour-changing pattern on the rear panel. So when you hold the phone at different angles against the light, the colour changes.

    Untitled design - 2023-03-16T121014.541

    Vivo V27

    Vivo V27 is now available to buy in India. The latest Vivo smartphone is a toned-down version of the Vivo V27 Pro, which means it lets go of a few things like the more powerful Dimensity 8200 processor in favour of the Dimensity 7200 processor. But the V27 features the same design as the V27 Pro and that might be a good deal for some customers. Also Read - Vivo V27 is now available for pre-orders: Price, offers and more

    The new Vivo V27 comes with a colour-changing pattern on the rear panel. So when you hold the phone’s back at different angles against the light, the colour changes. The phone comes in Magic Blue and Noble Black colours. Also Read - Vivo V27 Pro Review: A reliable colour-changing partner

    Vivo V27 price and offers

    The Vivo V27 comes in two variants: the one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs Rs 32,999 and the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of memory is priced at Rs 36,999. Also Read - Vivo V27 series debuts with color-changing back, ring light, and 66W fast charging launched

    You can buy the phone for less if you use a credit card. On using a card from IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDB Financial Services, you get a cashback of Rs 3,000. This makes the effective price Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. Moreover, if you have an old, used phone, you can trade it in to get a bonus of up to Rs 3,000.

    Vivo V27 specifications

    The Vivo V27 features a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and it doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

    One of the major highlights of the series is the camera. Both phones come with a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro unit.

    The highlighting feature is the ring light, which is said to assist the camera at night time to take bright images. Upfront, both have a 50MP selfie snapper. Both cameras come with several modes such as Dual View, Pro mode, Portrait mode, etc.

    The major difference between the two is the chipset. The V27 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, whereas, the V27 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 8200 SoC. Both phones have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

    As for the battery, the duo packs a 4,600mAh cell with support for 66W fast charging. The series boots on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box with Vivo’s FuntouchOS 13.

    • Published Date: March 22, 2023 5:02 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    EA to shut down three Battlefield games in April 2023

    Airtel s 5G service arrives in Kolkata: Check details

    Vivo V27 now available to buy in India with Rs 3,000 cashback offer

    Over half of students believe using ChatGPT to do assignments is cheating: Report

    WhatsApp's new update gives admins more control over who can join group

    The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

    Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

    WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

    Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

    Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features