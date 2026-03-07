Vivo T5x 5G India launch confirmed as Flipkart microsite goes live: Expected price, specs

Vivo has officially announced that its upcoming device, Vivo T5x 5G, would be available in India soon. Based on their recent social media activity, and particularly from an active microsite dedicated solely to this product on Flipkart, the launch is expected in the coming days. Also Read: Vivo X300 Max could launch soon after surprise MWC appearance: What to expect

Flipkart microsite confirms arrival

Flipkart has created a dedicated Vivo T5x microsite as well, which indicates that the product will be available for sale in India via the e-commerce platform. According to the listing, additional information about the phone will be revealed on March 10 at 12 PM. This is the first official confirmation of the upcoming device. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra launch teased for MWC 2026: What we know so far

Vivo also shared a teaser on its official X account, highlighting the phone’s performance. The company claims the device has crossed the 1 million mark on the AnTuTu benchmark. It also states that the phone will be the fastest in its segment. The teaser further mentions that the handset could be positioned under Rs 23,000 in India. Also Read: Planning to buy Vivo V70 Elite? Check these strong rivals first

Vivo T5x 5G specifications (expected)

Vivo has also not revealed the hardware specifications at this stage. However, tipster Yogesh Brar posted on X that the Vivo T5x 5G could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset.

The leak further hints that the phone may run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It is also tipped to pack a large battery around 7,200mAh, along with support for 44W wired charging.

If these details turn out to be accurate, the battery would be one of the larger ones in the segment. However, Vivo has not confirmed any of these specifications so far.

Vivo T5x pricing leak

The official teaser from Vivo suggests the Vivo T5x 5G could launch in the sub-Rs 23,000 category. Some reports claim the phone could be priced close to the Rs 20,000 segment, though Vivo has not confirmed this yet.

For now, the company has only confirmed the phone’s arrival and highlighted its benchmark score. More details about the specifications, design, pricing, and launch timeline are expected to be announced in the coming days.