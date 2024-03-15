Vivo has announced the launch of a new smartphone in India. The upcoming device will be a T series phone in the budget segment dubbed Vivo T3. The smartphone will launch next week and is expected to have the following highlights: a 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP cameras, and a Dimensity 7000 series chipset. Let’s look at the launch date and expected details of the phone.

Vivo T3 India launch date, price, and availability

Vivo T3 is scheduled to launch on March 21 in India. The smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart upon launch.

It is expected to be priced at around Rs 20,000 for the base variant. Expect it to come in a couple of colours.

Vivo T3 India specifications (expected)

The Vivo T3 will succeed the Vivo T2 in India. The smartphone will bring an updated design with a diamond-like pattern on the back. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.67-inch punch-hole screen with an FHD+ resolution. It will likely be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with DT-Star2 glass protection.

At the helm, the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset paired with 8GB of base RAM and 128GB of internal storage. That is the same chipset as some of the other recently released phones like the Nothing Phone 2a (which has Dimensity 7200 Pro) and iQOO Z9 5G. It may have an LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage.

In terms of cameras, it is expected to come with a 50MP main lens with OIS support. It will likely be a Sony IMX882 sensor. Upfront, it may have a 16MP lens for selfies. Considering its specs, expect it to be capable of shooting 4K videos from the rear cameras. The front camera may be able to record 1080p videos.

The device may come with a 5,000mAh battery, as it is standard lately, and may have some sort of fast charging support. Some leaks point out that it may have 44W Flash Charge support. The device is expected to have an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

As for connectivity, it will most likely have a dual-SIM 5G support. It may also come with Wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Further, it will have a GNSS suite comprising GPS. It is expected to come with a dual stereo speaker setup for audio. It may boot on Android 14 OS out of the box with FuntouchOS 14 on top.