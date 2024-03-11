Vivo T3 5G will be the company’s next smartphone to arrive in India. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vivo India teased the phone is “coming soon” without mentioning a date. However, rumours are rife that the Vivo T3 5G launch may take place towards the end of this month. Vivo also has not talked about the phone’s specifications, but it did post a video highlighting the phone’s camera setup. It is more like a glimpse than a proper showcase of the phone’s design or features, but Vivo may share more information about the phone before the launch.

Vivo T3 5G confirmed details

There is not a lot Vivo has confirmed about the T3 5G at this point. It said that the upcoming mid-ranger will be available exclusively on Flipkart. That means it will not be available to buy from third-party shopping websites or brick-and-mortar stores near you. Vivo usually sells its phones across channels, meaning they are not exclusive to any platform specifically. It seems like the upcoming Vivo T3 5G will be different in this aspect. Apart from this, there is nothing else confirmed for now.

Vivo T3 5G leaked price

Reports have suggested the T3 5G will be a mid-range phone that might cost under Rs 20,000. The previous-generation T2 5G is still selling for Rs 17,999, so maybe the T3 5G will replace the T2 5G and sell at the same price. Vivo may, then, decide to either discontinue the T2 5G or slash its price to make the T3 5G a sensible deal. The T3 5G is likely to come with a flat-edge design and in Crystal Flake and Cosmic Blue colours.

Vivo T3 5G leaked specifications

For its specifications, the Vivo T3 5G may come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a Full-HD+ resolution, and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. Powering the phone may be an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor with 8GB of RAM. Vivo may offer support for virtually expanding the RAM up to 8GB. The storage on the phone may max out at 256GB with support for a microSD card. The Vivo T3 5G may come with a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP second camera, while for selfies, there may be a 16MP camera. It may also pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge through a USB-C port.