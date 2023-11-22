MediaTek introduces the Dimensity 8300 chipset, a power-efficient chipset for premium 5G smartphones. The SoC has generative AI, adaptive gaming, and fast connectivity features. It will be used in 5G devices that will launch globally by the end of 2023. The Dimensity 8300 chipset is made with TSMC’s 2nd generation 4nm process. It has an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A715 cores and four Cortex-A510 cores, based on Arm’s latest v9 CPU architecture.

MediaTek says that the new addition to the Dimensity 8000 SoC series has 20 percent faster CPU performance and 30 percent higher power efficiency than the previous generation chipset. It also has a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU that delivers up to 60 percent more performance and 55 percent better power efficiency.

“With the Dimensity 8300, we are bringing new possibilities to the premium smartphone segment, giving users in-hand AI, hyper-realistic entertainment, and seamless connectivity without compromising efficiency,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, deputy general manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit.

The Dimensity 8300 supports full generative AI with the APU 780 AI processor integrated into the chipset. This allows the SoC to support developers in creating applications that use large language models (LLMs) up to 10B, as well as stable diffusion. The APU 780 has the same architecture as the flagship Dimensity 9300 SoC, offering a 3.3x increase in AI performance over the Dimensity 8200.

The chipset also has MediaTek’s 14-bit HDR-ISP Imagiq 980 for photo and video (up to 4K60 HDR). The Dimensity 8300 has HyperEngine adaptive game technology for advanced power savings, and 3GPP Release-16 standard 5G modem for fast internet speeds.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8300 also boasts of LP5x 8533Mbps and UFS4.0 MCQ memory, which enable a 33 percent faster LPDDR performance and up to 100 percent quicker flash R/W than the previous model. The MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0+ technology enhances the 5G power efficiency by up to 20 percent in common usage scenarios compared to the earlier generation.

Other features include MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0+ for better 5G power efficiency and improved Wi-Fi 6E performance.