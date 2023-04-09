Vivo T2 5G series: All you need to know about it

Vivo is all set to launch its Vivo T2 series smartphone in India soon. The upcoming smartphone series is the successor to last year’s Vivo T1 5G series smartphones and it will arrive in India at 12PM on April 11. Ahead of the official launch date, Vivo India has already confirmed that its upcoming smartphone series will be available in India exclusively via Flipkart and offline retail stores. In addition to this, the company has confirmed that the Vivo T2 5G series smartphones will include two models — the base Vivo T2 5G and the smarter, Vivo T2 X 5G smartphone. Also Read - Vivo to launch the Vivo T2 series smartphones in India on April 11: Here what we know so far

Apart from launch details and availability, the company has also shared details about the features and specifications that the upcoming Vivo T2 5G series smartphones. Here is what we know about the upcoming Vivo T2 series smartphones: Also Read - Vivo T2 5G India launch confirmed via Flipkart

— Both the smartphones, that is, the Vivo T2 5G and the Vivo T2 X 5G, will come with a full HD+ AMOLED display panel with a punch-hole camera in the middle of the screen. They will offer 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. Also Read - Vivo X Fold 2 officially showcased ahead of launch in April

— Both the phones will get a flat-screen design with metallic chassis, which is similar to last year’s Vivo T1 5G smartphones. They will be available in Golden Yellow and Sea Green colour variants.

— Coming to the cameras, Vivo has revealed that the Vivo T2 5G series smartphones will come with a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) feature and a 2MP Bokeh lens. This rear camera setup will be coupled with an LED flash and be housed inside two circular camera modules at the back of the phone.

— Talking about the processor, the company has revealed that the upcoming T-series smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm’s 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G system-on-chip (SoC).

Beyond this, Vivo hasn’t revealed anything about its upcoming smartphone. We know more about the two phones next week.