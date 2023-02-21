Tecno Pop 7 Pro goes on sale in India today: Check details

Tecno launched the Tecno Pop 7 Pro in India last week. Now, less than a week after its launch, the phone will be up for purchase in India today. Interested buyers will be able to buy the Tecno Pop 7 Pro in India via Amazon India starting today. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds 2 expected to launch soon in India: All we know so far

As far as pricing and availability are concerned, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro will be available in India in two variants. The base variant with 2GB of RAM and 2GB of extendable virtual RAM will be available at a price of Rs 6,799, while the top variant of the Tecno Pop 7 Pro with 3GB of RAM and 3GB of extendable virtual RAM will be available at a price of Rs 7,299. The smartphone will be available in Endless Black and Uyuni Blue colour variants.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro: Features and Specifications

Talking about the specifications, the newly launched Tecno Pop 7 Pro comes with a square unibody design with an engine-inspired dual ring rear camera design and it measures 163.86 x 75.51 x 8.9mm. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch IPS display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, 480 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz of touch sampling rate, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and IPX2 dust and water-resistant coating.

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 system-on-chip that is paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It comes in two variants — one with 2GB of RAM and 2GB of additional MemFusion RAM, and the other with 3GB of RAM and 3GB of additional MemFusion RAM. It runs Android 12-based HiOS 11.

Coming to imaging, Tecno’s newly launched budget smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back, which includes a 12MP dual AI camera with dual flashlight at the back and a 5MP AI selfie camera. For connectivity, the phone has dual 4G SIM dual VoLTE support, 4G, Wi-Fi 2.4 and Bluetooth 5.0. In terms of battery, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W adapter in the box and a standby time of 29 days. In addition to this, the phone also features IDA Engine 2.1, link booming, one-tap clean up, Kids Mode, and Visha Player among others.