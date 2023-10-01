By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Tecno launched its Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G in India on September 22. Within 10 days after its launch, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is available for sale in the country. Interested buyers can purchase the newly launched clamshell smartphone starting today at 12PM onwards on Amazon India. As a part of the launch offer, Tecno is offering a convenient no-cost EMI option of 12 months. Buyers can opt for the monthly payment plan for Rs 4167 per month for budget-friendly ownership. Some of the highlight features of 64MP+13MP rear camera and 32MP front camera, 6.9-inch full HD+ flexible AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8050 system-on-chip, Arm Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB storage.
The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is available in India at an early bird price of Rs 49,999. It will be available in Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn colour variants.
The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G comes with a 6.9-inch full HD+ flexible AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz screen refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, with 1000 nits of peak brightness. On the outside, it sports a 1.32-inch circular AMOLED Always-On-Display.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 system-on-chip (SoC) coupled with Arm Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB storage. It runs Android 13-based HiOS 13.5. The company promises to provide two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.
On the camera front, the phone has a 64MP primary sensor and a 13MP wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support and it has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity.
The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G measures 88.77 x 74.05 x 14.95mm when folded and 171.72 x 74.05 x 6.95mm when unfolded. It comes with ‘The Planet’ design with the ‘Asteroid Belt-Shaped’ camera module. Tecno has also announced a new fragrance-protected leather case for the Phantom V Flip 5G, which incorporates fragrant microcapsules into the leather production process with scent being slowly released by pressure, friction heating, or natural diffusion.
Author Name | Om Gupta
