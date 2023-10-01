Tecno launched its Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G in India on September 22. Within 10 days after its launch, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is available for sale in the country. Interested buyers can purchase the newly launched clamshell smartphone starting today at 12PM onwards on Amazon India. As a part of the launch offer, Tecno is offering a convenient no-cost EMI option of 12 months. Buyers can opt for the monthly payment plan for Rs 4167 per month for budget-friendly ownership. Some of the highlight features of 64MP+13MP rear camera and 32MP front camera, 6.9-inch full HD+ flexible AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8050 system-on-chip, Arm Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB storage.

READ MORE Amazon deals: Top car accessories that you can buy

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G India price and availability

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is available in India at an early bird price of Rs 49,999. It will be available in Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn colour variants.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G specifications and features

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G comes with a 6.9-inch full HD+ flexible AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz screen refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, with 1000 nits of peak brightness. On the outside, it sports a 1.32-inch circular AMOLED Always-On-Display.

READ MORE iPhone hacks: How to lock private browsing tabs on iPhone with iOS 17

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 system-on-chip (SoC) coupled with Arm Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB storage. It runs Android 13-based HiOS 13.5. The company promises to provide two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

On the camera front, the phone has a 64MP primary sensor and a 13MP wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support and it has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G measures 88.77 x 74.05 x 14.95mm when folded and 171.72 x 74.05 x 6.95mm when unfolded. It comes with ‘The Planet’ design with the ‘Asteroid Belt-Shaped’ camera module. Tecno has also announced a new fragrance-protected leather case for the Phantom V Flip 5G, which incorporates fragrant microcapsules into the leather production process with scent being slowly released by pressure, friction heating, or natural diffusion.