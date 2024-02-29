February was jam-packed with smartphone launches and so will be March. There will be not three or four smartphone launches but at least seven releases. We will see new entry-level phones, budget/midrange devices, and even a flagship unveiling in March. Samsung has at least one smartphone planned to release, Nothing is coming up with an affordable-premium phone, and Xiaomi is bringing the much-awaited Xiaomi 14.

Let’s take a look at all the confirmed smartphone launches in March 2024 in India.

READ MORE 8 smartphones launching in India (2024)

Infinix Smart 8 Plus – March 1

Infinix will launch the Smart 8 Plus entry-level smartphone on March 1. The device will come with a design similar to the Smart 8, but have a larger 6,000mAh battery. It will feature a punch-hole LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by a MediaTek chipset and have dual-rear cameras. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G – March 4

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will launch in the budget segment on March 4. The device will feature a 6.5-inch sAMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a higher refresh rate. It will boast a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens. The device will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. It may house a massive 6,000mAh battery and run on Android 14 OS out of the box. The device is expected to be priced at around Rs 15,000.

Nothing Phone 2a – March 5

One of the significant launches of March will be the Nothing Phone 2a. The much-awaited smartphone will launch at around Rs 25,000, as per rumours. It will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display featuring 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, which will be a custom chip for Nothing. It may pack a big battery with fast charging support. The device will have an updated Glyph interface. It will boot on NothingOS based on Android 14.

Realme 12 Series 5G – March 6

Realme 12 Series will launch on March 6. The series will comprise the Realme 12 and Realme 12+. The company has already revealed several details of the latter. The Realme 12+ will come with a 120Hz refresh display and be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. It will have a triple-rear camera system with a Sony LYT-600 main lens. The smartphone is expected to launch at around Rs 20,000 price range.

Xiaomi 14 – March 7

The much-awaited Xiaomi 14 will finally launch in India on March 7. The compact flagship is already available in China. It as a 6.36-inch compact display with a 1.5k resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It flaunts a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The device packs a 4,610mAh battery with 90W fast charging. The smartphone is expected to be priced above Rs 60,000 in India.

Vivo V30 Series – March 7

Vivo will launch the Vivo V30 Series comprising V30 and V30 Pro in India on March 7. The latter will have a curved AMOLED screen and a ZEISS co-branded camera system. The Pro model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will likely have a 50MP triple-rear camera system comprising a dedicated periscope telephoto lens. The series will run on Android 14 OS out of the box and have FuntouchOS 14 on top.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro

Realme will take wraps off the Realme Narzo 70 Pro in March in India. The exact launch date is unknown. The smartphone will feature a 120Hz flat display with narrow bezels. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimnsity 7050 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. As for the battery, it may house a 5,000mAh battery. It will feature a triple rear camera system with a Sony IMX890 main lens. The smartphone will likely run on Android 14 OS and have Realme UI 5 on top.

These are some of the smartphones launching in March. Which one are you the most excited about?