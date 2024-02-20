Nothing is all set to launch the Nothing Phone 2a next month. The device will be first available in the Indian market and that’s good news. What’s great is that the device will be Made in India. The company’s Founder and CEO Carl Pei took to Twitter to reveal the same.

When a netizen asked whether Nothing phones are being made in India, Pei was quick to reply saying ‘Yup’. This hints that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a will be a Made in India handset.

Yup — Carl Bhai (@getpeid) February 18, 2024

For the unversed, the existing Nothing Phone 2 is also a Made in India device. Nothing confirmed the same during launch its launch. The Phone 2 was entirely manufactured in the country, as confirmed by the Nothing.

Recently, Pei on Twitter started the ‘Bhai’ campaign to promote the upcoming Phone 2a. The company also teased that it’s roping a brand ambassador, likely Ranveer Singh. The device will go official on March 5. Let’s take a look at its expected specs.

Nothing Phone 2a specifications and features

Nothing Phone 2a is expected to come with a new design. It may retain the Glyph interface akin to the Phone 1 and Phone 2. The device may have a 6.7-inch punch-hole screen with an FHD+ resolution. The OLED screen will likely support up to 120Hz refresh rate.

❗SPOILER ALERT❗Not the Dimensity 7200 https://t.co/XYJNuuYxeo — Carl Bhai (@getpeid) February 19, 2024

The smartphone was rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. However, Pei confirmed that it’s a different chip. It is expected to be a Dimensity 7200 Ultra or some other Dimensity SoC. It may have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As for the cameras, it is expected to have a dual-rear camera system with a wide and an ultra-wide sensor. This around as well, the setup could be dual 50MP snappers. Upfront, it is said to have a 32MP camera for selfies.

It is expected to pack a big battery with some sort of fast wired charging support. It’s unknown if the Phone 2a will come with wireless charging or not. The device will run on Android 14 OS and have NothingOS on top.

Nothing Phone 2a India price

Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be priced under the Rs 30,000 segment. It may launch in 8GB + 128GB variant and 12GB + 256GB variant. The device is rumoured to have two colour options – Black and White.