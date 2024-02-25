Vivo V30, V30 Pro India launch teased and key specifications revealed

Vivo has teased the launch of two new phones in India: a V30 and a higher-specced V30 Pro. According to the company website, the new V30 series is “coming soon” to India. An exact date is unclear, but the teaser confirms the rumours around the launch of both phones in India. Vivo has revealed what the upcoming phones look like and their key specifications on its India website, so you get an idea about the V30 and V30 Pro if you are in the market for a new phone. While the V30 Pro will be a brand-new phone, the V30 debuted earlier this month in some markets.

With the V30 series, Vivo’s long-standing partnership with German lens manufacturer, ZEISS, is coming down to the mid-range. The V30 and V30 Pro will come with a ZEISS Portrait camera, which the company claims will deliver “portraits like never before.” That may look like a tall claim, but for Vivo, it isn’t. In my review of the Vivo X100 launched in India last month, I wrote about the phone’s periscope telephoto camera and its ability to click great portraits. The V30 series will pack different portrait shot styles, such as Biotar, Sonar, Cine-flare, and Planar.

Expected specifications

In terms of specifications, the camera system on the V30 Pro will include a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. Vivo is also packing a squircle flashlight module called Aura Light Portrait right below the camera island. Other key specifications of the V30 Pro include a 120Hz curved display with a punch-hole in the middle. A 50MP camera should be there for selfies and video calls. The V30 Pro is also confirmed to come with a 5000mAh battery, but the charging capabilities are unclear. So are other details, such as the processor.

Vivo has also revealed the design of the V30 Pro on its website. There will be three colour options, Classic Black, Andaman Blue, and Peacock Green. The company claims two of these options, Andaman Blue and Peacock Green, have been inspired by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and India’s national bird Peacock’s plumage, respectively.