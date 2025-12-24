Samsung Working On Wider Foldable Phone As Apple’s iPhone Fold Nears Launch Next Year

Samsung is working on a new foldable phone that could look very different from the Galaxy Fold models it sells today. According to a report from South Korean outlet ETNews, the company is developing a device internally known as the “Wide Fold”, which is said to be wider and shorter than Samsung’s existing foldables. Also Read: Apple May Finally Make Pairing Third-Party Accessories Easier On iPhones

The report, cited by MacRumors, claims the new design is being developed with Apple’s first foldable iPhone in mind. Apple is expected to launch its foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026, with September currently tipped as the likely window. Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Could Drop Dynamic Island, Get Mechanical Camera Upgrade

Samsung’s current foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, use a tall and narrow design. The Fold 7 has a 6.5-inch outer display and an 8-inch inner screen, with aspect ratios that prioritise vertical space. Samsung has largely stuck to this form factor across multiple generations. Also Read: Apple’s Foldable iPhone May Use Advanced Glass To Hide The Crease: What We Know

Apple’s foldable iPhone, however, is expected to take a different approach. Rumours suggest it will feature a wider, more compact layout, with a cover display measuring around 5.3 to 5.5-inch and an inner display in the 7.5 to 7.8-inch range. When unfolded, the device is said to use a 4:3 aspect ratio, giving it a more square, tablet-like shape.

Samsung’s “Wide Fold” appears to be moving in a similar direction. As per the report, the device will feature a 5.4-inch outer screen and a 7.6-inch inner display, also using a 4:3 aspect ratio. This would make the phone wider than earlier Galaxy Fold models and give it a different feel in day-to-day use.

A broader layout is likely to be easier to use for reading, multitasking, and watching videos, without the tall, narrow shape seen on current foldables.

Trending Now

ETNews adds that Samsung plans to launch the Wide Fold in the second half of 2026. The new model is expected to arrive alongside the next Galaxy Fold and a refreshed Flip device, expanding Samsung’s foldable lineup as Apple gets closer to entering the segment.