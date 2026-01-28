Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition for Winter Olympics 2026 athletes: Design, features

Samsung has introduced a special Olympic Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 ahead of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics 2026, which are set to begin on February 6. The company has confirmed that the device will be provided to Olympians and Paralympians participating in the event. Also Read: Samsung plans 1 million Galaxy Wide Fold units as Apple’s foldable iPhone nears

Designed for the Olympic and Paralympic Games

According to Samsung, around 3,800 athletes from close to 90 countries will receive the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition. The phone carries subtle visual changes compared to the standard model, including Olympics branding and Samsung’s logo on the rear panel. It is offered in a blue colourway that is exclusive to this edition. Also Read: Smartphones launches in February 2026: Galaxy S26 Series, iQOO 15R, Vivo V70 and more

Samsung has positioned the device as a daily-use companion for athletes during the Games, with a focus on connectivity and access to official Olympic platforms. Also Read: Cheaper than iPhone 17, but still premium: Check these top 6 Android phones

Exclusive features for athletes

Along with the phone, Samsung will provide athletes with a 5G eSIM that includes 100GB of data. This is meant to ensure uninterrupted connectivity throughout the event without the need for a physical SIM card.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition also comes with a Galaxy Athlete Card. This digital card allows athletes to share profiles, exchange virtual cards, and take part in interactive activities within the Olympic Village. Samsung says this feature is aimed at making it easier for athletes to connect with one another during the Games.

Several apps are also pre-installed on the device. It comes with a fitness tracking app to help athletes keep track of their training and workouts. It also includes official apps such as the Olympic Games app, IOC Hotline, and PinQuest. Athlete365 will also be accessible on the device and integrated with Galaxy AI’s Now Brief feature to provide updates and competition-related information.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition specifications

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition is identical to the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7. It features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display on the inside and a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover screen.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

The phone is powered by Samsung’s 3nm Exynos 2500 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The regular Galaxy Z Flip 7 was launched in India in July 2025, with a starting price of Rs 1,09,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. Samsung has not shared any plans to sell the Olympic Edition publicly, and the device appears to be reserved for athletes taking part in the Games.