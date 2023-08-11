Samsung has announced that it received a record 1,00,000 pre-bookings for the devices in India within the first 28 hours of opening the bookings on July 27, 2023.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 first impressions: Getting more reliable

To reward the customers who pre-booked the devices, Samsung will start delivering the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5 from August 11, 2023, a week before the official sale date of August 18, 2023.

READ MORE I used new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for 2 days and I'm already a fan

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Galaxy Z Fold5 are Samsung’s fifth generation of foldable smartphones, featuring improved performance and design. The Galaxy Z Flip5 is a compact flip phone that unfolds into a 6.7-inch display, while the Galaxy Z Fold5 is a tablet-sized device that folds into a 7.6-inch display. Both devices support the S Pen stylus and have multiple cameras and speakers.

READ MORE Amazon announces special offers on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5: Check details here

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price and offers in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in two storage options in India. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for Rs 99,999 and 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for Rs 1,09,999. The phone is available in four colours: Mint, Cream, Graphite and Lavender.

Samsung is offering some attractive deals for buyers who pre-book and purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 5 between July 27 and August 17. They can get benefits worth up to Rs 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price and offers in India

Samsung has launched its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, in India. The phone comes in three storage options and four colours. The base model has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and costs Rs 1,54,999. It is available in Icy Blue, Cream and Phantom Black colours. The second model has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and costs Rs 1,64,999. It also comes in the same three colours. The top model has 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage and costs Rs 1,84,999. It is only available in an Icy Blue colour.

Samsung is offering benefits up to Rs 23,000 for customers who pre-book and buy the phone between July 27 and August 17.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable smartphone from the Korean giant. It features a large 7.6-inch main screen and a 6.2-inch cover screen, both with adaptive 120Hz refresh rates for smooth scrolling and gaming. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which offers fast performance and 5G connectivity. It has 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch main screen with a fresh rate of 120Hz and a 3.4-inch cover screen for quick access. The device runs on a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It also has Android 13 and One UI 5.1.1 software for a smooth and customised experience.