Samsung has begun rolling out a new software update to select smartphones, bringing the latest March security update that makes the devices more secure. The company has highlighted that the latest March update will make eligible smartphones strong enough to deal with the latest hacking attempts and malicious attacks. It is a good thing that Samsung is following the security update cycle regularly, but these updates are coming only to the latest smartphones. That means if you are an owner of an old Samsung Galaxy phone, this security update may take a while.

What’s new in the Samsung March security update?

The new March security update brings fixes of bugs, but, more importantly, issues new security methods to the handset’s software so that it can counter any new malware or phishing attack. Samsung has not specifically mentioned the vulnerabilities or issues that this update fixes. Instead, it has used an umbrella description that reads: “The security of your device has been improved.” Apart from the new security protocols, the March update does not bring anything new features. There is also no mention that this update improves the Galaxy AI capabilities on the supported Galaxy smartphones.

What phones are eligible?

Samsung is rolling out the new March security update to some of the latest phones, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, and some Galaxy A-series phones. Here is the full list:

— Galaxy S24 Ultra (Review)

— Galaxy S24 Plus

— Galaxy S24

— Galaxy S23 Ultra

— Galaxy S23 Plus

— Galaxy S23

— Galaxy S23 FE

— Galaxy S22 Ultra

— Galaxy S22 Plus

— Galaxy S22

— Galaxy Z Fold 5 (Review)

— Galaxy Z Flip 5

— Galaxy Z Fold 4

— Galaxy Z Flip 4

— Galaxy Z Fold 3

— Galaxy Z Flip 3

— Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

— Galaxy Note 20

— Galaxy A54

— Galaxy A53

— Galaxy A32

How to update?

To install the latest March security update on your eligible Samsung smartphone, go to the phone’s settings and then head to the Software update section. Tap on Download and install. This starts the process of looking for any available updates. Once the update is found, you can choose to either download the update immediately by tapping Download or schedule it for later by using the same button.